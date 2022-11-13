Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Trading Down 5.7%

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $195.57 and last traded at $195.57. Approximately 20,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 448,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.04 and its 200-day moving average is $186.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,079,000 after buying an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,963,000 after purchasing an additional 261,250 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,590,000 after purchasing an additional 258,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

