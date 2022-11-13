ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 405.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ResMed Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at $22,873,117.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,034 shares of company stock worth $11,090,714. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMD opened at $223.03 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $275.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

