Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 117.6% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $2,482,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,237,668.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $2,482,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,237,668.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 659,508 shares of company stock worth $27,819,688 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.74.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.