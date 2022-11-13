Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 117.6% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RBLX opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.74.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
