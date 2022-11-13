Royal Bank of Canada Increases Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.44% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$7.77 on Friday. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.99 and a 12-month high of C$9.70. The stock has a market cap of C$961.10 million and a PE ratio of -31.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.93.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$372.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$315.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

