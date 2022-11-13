Royal Bank of Canada Trims Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Target Price to C$8.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

CPLF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of CPLF stock opened at C$3.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.94. Copperleaf Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.34 and a twelve month high of C$24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$252.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

