Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Savara were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Savara by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVRA stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $133.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.67. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 39.23 and a current ratio of 39.23.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 31,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $42,927.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,802,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,103.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,771,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,021.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 31,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $42,927.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,802,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 68,507 shares of company stock valued at $96,212 over the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

