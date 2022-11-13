Scott B. Helm Acquires 10,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Vistra Stock Performance
NYSE:VST opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.94.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -71.84%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Vistra
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $30,965,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $32,716,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 9,938.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,147,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
