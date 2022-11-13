Scott B. Helm Acquires 10,000 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.87 per share, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 308,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,757.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -71.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 2,443.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $30,965,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $32,716,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 9,938.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,147,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.