Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 123,069 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 390,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 106,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 100,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MCRB opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.04). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 305.32% and a negative net margin of 1,729.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCRB. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $39,745.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,734 shares in the company, valued at $370,600.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile



Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).



