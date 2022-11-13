SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 140.0% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $759.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $13.17.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

