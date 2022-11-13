SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.75

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.70, with a volume of 9037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.47.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.50 million and a P/E ratio of 3.95.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

