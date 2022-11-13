SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.72

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $73.72 and last traded at $71.12, with a volume of 120522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

SJW Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $37,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SJW Group news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 620 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $37,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $245,289. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SJW Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

