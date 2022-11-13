SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 195.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,050,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,267,000 after buying an additional 63,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SkyWest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,386,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 42.1% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after buying an additional 989,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SkyWest by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after buying an additional 306,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in SkyWest by 28.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 596,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,204,000 after buying an additional 133,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Price Performance

SKYW stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $919.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.78. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SkyWest Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on SkyWest to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

(Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.