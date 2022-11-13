SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Director Steven Hochberg Sells 14,850 Shares

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $203,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Steven Hochberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 10th, Steven Hochberg purchased 6,858 shares of SLR Investment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $95,806.26.
SLR Investment Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ SLRC opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $785.95 million, a PE ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SLR Investment by 614.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.
About SLR Investment
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
