Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Reduced by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 54,480 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $237.37.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

