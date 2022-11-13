SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 3,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

