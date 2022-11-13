STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 8.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $201,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. TheStreet cut STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of STAG opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $48.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.78%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

