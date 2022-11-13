State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Coupa Software by 46.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 137,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 104,877 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,616,000 after buying an additional 149,507 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $136,679,000.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $133,525.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $133,525.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of COUP stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.15.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.