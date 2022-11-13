State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 358,350 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 2,093.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 1,048.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 12.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 14.07 and its 200-day moving average price is 16.73. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of 10.89 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

