State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,081,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,907,000 after purchasing an additional 139,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,776,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after acquiring an additional 508,602 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,305,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,383 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 86.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,122,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,973,000 after acquiring an additional 519,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $76.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $140.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

