State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 80.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

