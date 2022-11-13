State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Perrigo by 1,950.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.06 and a beta of 0.92. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -165.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

