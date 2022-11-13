State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Polaris by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,093,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after buying an additional 59,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,774,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,129,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.44.

Shares of PII stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.57. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

