State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAF opened at $55.20 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Barclays cut their target price on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

