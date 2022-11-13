State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.70. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

