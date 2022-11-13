State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on THG. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $140.17 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.69 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

