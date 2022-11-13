State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.73 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after acquiring an additional 890,236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,567,000 after acquiring an additional 985,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,150,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,587,000 after acquiring an additional 188,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,949,000 after acquiring an additional 931,585 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of PB stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

