State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $207,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $1,138,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 5.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $92.09 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

