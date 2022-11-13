State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 1,126.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,706.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $66.81 on Friday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The firm had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

