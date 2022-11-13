State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Chemours were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Chemours by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 138,945 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Chemours by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Chemours by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 467,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Chemours Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.74. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.