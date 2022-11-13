State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.15 Million Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,121 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,312 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Continental Resources by 79.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 62,530 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Continental Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Continental Resources stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.10). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

