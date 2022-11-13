State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.30 Million Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,408,000 after buying an additional 69,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,825,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,182,000 after buying an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,130,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,607,000 after buying an additional 39,857 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,490,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 4.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $80.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $86.75.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Stories

