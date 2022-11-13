State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.35 Million Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,400 shares of company stock worth $2,648,308. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM opened at $40.50 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

