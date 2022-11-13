State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $43,429,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 372.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,282,000 after acquiring an additional 340,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $21,824,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,060,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,564,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ARW opened at $110.70 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.64 and its 200-day moving average is $110.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.19 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

