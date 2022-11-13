State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $5.60 Million in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $670,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,087,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,922,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus acquired 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.54. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

