State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 265.0% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 27.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 103.2% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 92.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Brunswick to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Shares of BC opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $103.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.