State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Morningstar by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Morningstar by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $245.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.62.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $43,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,359,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,386,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $1,657,295.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,332,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,902,702.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $43,027.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,359,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,386,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,782 shares of company stock valued at $16,576,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

