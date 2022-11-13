State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Rayonier by 1.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 449.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 92,955 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 11.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 5.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

