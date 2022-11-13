State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 180,900 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 1,909.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 134.2% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,943,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,831 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,595 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,462,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.2% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,120,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,906,000 after acquiring an additional 965,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,482. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZI. Raymond James decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

