State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 21,960 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 735.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $1,987,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

CAR opened at $228.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 51.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

