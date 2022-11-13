State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,316 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 8,922.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Envista by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Performance

Envista stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista Company Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.