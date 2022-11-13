State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,316 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVST. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Envista by 8,922.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Envista by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.
Envista Stock Performance
Envista stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
