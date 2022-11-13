State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 8,493 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,777,000 after buying an additional 46,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Penumbra by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,099,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Penumbra by 7.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 665,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,910,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 0.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Penumbra by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,650,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $239.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.82.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $194.02 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $290.36. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.59.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,714,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,793 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

