State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,783 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 267.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

CLVT stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 208,333 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,746.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

