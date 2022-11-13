State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:REXR opened at $55.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.74 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.