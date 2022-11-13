State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Bank OZK stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

