State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,912 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLM. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of SLM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,621,000 after buying an additional 4,042,189 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth approximately $49,609,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in SLM by 53.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 89.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,340 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,222,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,556,000 after purchasing an additional 634,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.69 on Friday. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.20.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SLM to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on SLM in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

