State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 194,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Syneos Health Stock Up 4.1 %

Syneos Health Profile

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44.

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.