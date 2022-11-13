State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth about $81,506,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,388,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,146,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,335,000 after acquiring an additional 613,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 541,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Encompass Health Price Performance

In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,477,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.