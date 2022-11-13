State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 62,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 39,027 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,877 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on PNFP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

