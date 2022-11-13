State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 188,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BWXT opened at $60.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $62.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

