State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,145 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AYI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI opened at $190.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.83. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $223.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.67%.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.